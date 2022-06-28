Police want your help to find two men wanted on outstanding warrants for separate offences in the Lake Illawarra area.
Mark Unwin, aged 38, is for an outstanding warrant relating to an aggravated break and enter and domestic violence offences.
He is of Caucasian appearance, between 170-175cm tall, with a thin build, brown eyes and brown hair.
He is known to frequent the Albion Park Rail, Wollongong and Bellambi areas.
Murryadjah Kirby, aged 21, is wanted on an outstanding warrant relating to an aggravated robbery and corporate violence offences
Kirby is of Aboriginal appearance, between 170-180cm tall, with a medium build, brown eyes and black hair.
He is known around the Lake Illawarra area.
If you have information on either of the men, police encourage you to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
