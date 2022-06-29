South Coast woman charged after $14k in goods listed for sale online

A 58-year-old woman will face court accused of stealing thousands of dollars in goods from South Coast shops.
Police began investigating after receiving a tip about a large number of items totalling $14,000 being sold online.
Following inquiries, police raided a home on Grantham Road, Batehaven, about 1pm on Thursday, June 16.
Officers located and seized several items suspected of being stolen.
The woman - who had been assisting police with their inquiries - has since been issued with a Court Attendance Notice for one count of goods suspected stolen in/on premises (not motor vehicle).
The Batehaven woman is due to appear in Batemans Bay Local Court on Monday, August 8.
Inquiries continue.
