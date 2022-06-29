Highwire over the Blowhole: meet Charles Jackson, Kiama's original daredevil

A photo snapped at the weekend of a thrill-seeker walking the tightrope across the sea at Bombo has stirred memories of the Illawarra's own eccentric dare-devil, Charles Jackson.
Port Kembla's Lorrelle Lee is the great-granddaughter of Jackson, who stunned spectators when he walked across the Kiama Blowhole on a tightrope in 1889.
Advertisement
Jackson deserted Lorelle's great-grandmother and his first crop of children when they were living at Shellharbour, and went on to pursue a life as a travelling inventor, showman and, it seems, master con artist.
Besides tightrope walking, Jackson would parachute out of hot air balloons or stage public fasting sessions for money. He went to New Zealand where he worked as a deep sea diver, before building an Ark, after enticing donations from investors. The Ark sank on its maiden voyage.
Jackson's greatest desire was to be known as the "Australian Blondin," modelling himself on French tightrope walker and acrobat Charles Blondin who made his name by walking on a tightrope across Niagra Falls.
It was Blondin's world famous hijinks he sought to recreate at the Blowhole.
The Kiama Independent reported on Tuesday, January 8, 1889: "Charles Jackson, the Australian Blondin, made several successful performances on a one inch diameter wire rope over the Blowhole on Saturday evening last, crossing in one instance blindfolded. The rope had a 30 feet span from east to west, and was stretched 70 feet above the sea. There was a large number of spectators to witness his feats."
Lorelle remembers being told that Jackson piggybacked his small son, her grandfather, on one of his crossings.
Charles, who Lorelle believes grew up in a boys' home, seemed destined to live his life from his wits, charisma and bizarre entrepreneurial skills.
"He was really a showman, if you want to be polite, or a conman if you don't," Lorrelle said.
"He had the gift of the gab and women fell for him in droves. He used to blow into town, set up his posters, get sponsors, do his fasting or tightrope walking and collect the purse."
Charles, who variously went by the names of Felix Tanner, Henri le Strange and Professor Jackson, went on to marry multiple times and father many more children. However, he continued the pattern of deserting his families for new adventures.
He finally returned to the Illawarra later in life where he eventually settled down in Bulli, marrying for a final time.
"By the time he came back after ratbagging around all over the place, my great-grandmother had opened a guest house in Port Kembla," Lorelle says.
"They didn't get back together, but apparently he was always welcome for dinner."
Lorrelle looks back on her colourful ancestor with mixed feelings.
Advertisement
"We were always brought up with how he was a great inventor and entrepreneur, but when we began to research it we thought, hang on, this guys' a shyster!"
Do you know more about Charles and his antics? email kathy.sharpe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.