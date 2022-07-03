Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Corrimal's Caitlin Cooper backs move to grow A-League Women's competition

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
July 3 2022 - 7:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON THE HORIZON: Corrimal's Caitlin Cooper is excited about the future for women's football in Australia. Picture: Mark Evans/Getty Images

With a World Cup looming on the horizon, Illawarra footballer Caitlin Cooper has backed Australian Professional Leagues' decision to expand the A-League Women's competition.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.