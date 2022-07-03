Cringila coach Icko Atanasoski hopes the mid-season addition of Stefan Dimoski can help the Lions charge into the Illawarra Premier League's top five.
The former Wolves forward played a handful of games for Wollongong Olympic earlier this year, but has joined the Lions ahead of the latest IPL transfer window closing on Tuesday.
Dimoski made a huge impression on his club debut, scoring a hat-trick in last week's 3-0 win over Woonona. He was set to face his former side Olympic on Saturday, however, all of the league's games were cancelled due to rain.
The washout means that the Lions remain three points outside the top five, and Atanasoski believes Dimoski could be the key to surging up the ladder.
"Stefan had the experience with the Wolves for quite a successful period under Luke Wilkshire and he's a proven goal scorer in football here in the Illawarra, so he will add massively to our squad," Atanasoski said.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
