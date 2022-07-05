Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Disruptions continue for Illawarra train users

By Farid Farid
Updated July 6 2022 - 12:21am, first published July 5 2022 - 9:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra and South Coast commuters are facing more disruptions to train services this week.

Train services for NSW commuters will be reduced by about half after the rail union won the right to push ahead with industrial action.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.