Bulk carrier Portland Bay brought into safe waters

The bulk carrier Portland Bay is back in safe waters, with a mission to bring it into Port Botany completed on Wednesday afternoon.
A Port Authority of NSW pilot and four tugs supported the ship's entry into the harbour.
Advertisement
The Port Authority of NSW says all final safety and technical checks are complete.
The agency thanked its staff and the other organisations who worked on the incident.
On Wednesday morning the Australian Maritime Safety Authority issued a legal direction to the ship's master and the salvage team that the vessel must be moved into a berth, now that the bad weather has abated.
Earlier on Wednesday, Port Authority of NSW chief executive officer Philip Holliday said he was "delighted" at how well the process to bring the ship in was going.
A tug boat with large vessel capability, the Glenrock, arrived from Newcastle on Tuesday.
The MV Portland Bay had been anchored off Cronulla since Monday after towing cables broke while tugs tried to pull it further to sea.
"Those smaller tugs have done amazing work over the past 24-36 hours ensuring the stricken vessel did not drift onto some of Sydney's most pristine coastline," AMSA executive director response Mark Morrow said.
Meanwhile, shipping in Port Kembla was due to recommence on Wednesday morning.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.