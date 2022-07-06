Illawarra Mercury
Dendrobium mine damage 'irreversible', expert scientific panel says

Updated July 6 2022 - 7:59am, first published 7:50am
The Dendrobium mine site at the end of Stones Road in Mt Kembla, photographed from Obrien's Road in Figtree.

The Independent Expert Scientific Committee on coal mines has added its advice to those against the proposed expansion of the Dendrobium mine, saying longwall mining is not appropriate in the location.

