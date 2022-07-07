Adam Liaw to headline food and wine festival at Shellharbour

Organisers have signed popular big-name chef Adam Liaw to headline The Waterfront Food and Wine Festival later this year.
The Masterchef winner who has a CV bulging with successes from the kitchen and beyond, will headline the two-day festival in October.
Advertisement
The event, which was to have gone ahead late in February, was postponed thanks to the dual threat of COVID and poor weather.
Rescheduled to October 28 and 29, the event is a showcase and celebrate the best of the distilleries, brewers, cellar doors, foodies and more throughout the South Coast and Illawarra.
The nation first met Liaw during the 2010 season of MasterChef Australia.
His win in the reality show kitchen remains the most-watched, non-sporting television event in Australian history.
And his popularity has barely waned since.
As the winner of season two of MasterChef Australia, Liaw was given the opportunity to write his own cookbook. He's gone on to publish another five since then.
He also has left the commercial TV ship to establish a following on far-reaching following on SBS.
Liaw's television series, Destination Flavour, has travelled not just through Australia and New Zealand, but also Japan, Scandinavia and Singapore. It won the 2016 Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts award for Best Lifestyle Television Program.
And if that's not enough, in 2016, the Japanese government appointed Liaw as an official "goodwill ambassador of Japanese cuisine".
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.