Marji Parr hopes the experience she's gained on the South Coast will put her in good stead as she prepares for her next coaching pursuit.
Parr, the South Coast Blaze's opens coach since their inaugural NSW Premier League campaign in 2020, has now been picked to guide the Capital Darters in next month's inaugural Australian Netball Championships in Victoria.
It's an exciting opportunity for Parr, who last represented the ACT club as a player more than a decade ago. She will remain at the helm for Blaze, juggling her coaching duties between the clubs.
"Being head coach at the Blaze has given me a lot of diversity, but it's also given me a lot of trust in following processes and systems, and having the confidence to build something from the ground up has been really important to my own development,'' she said.
''It's allowed me to share my experiences with local coaches as well and hopefully, in a positive way, influenced coaches to want to be part of something like the South Coast Blaze.
"But I'm also excited to be head coach of Capital Darters and back at the club I was once played for, and to be able to lead them and share some of my experience and knowledge with that playing group. I'm excited to build a player team that can be extremely competitive at the tournament.
"Being a former Darter, I understand the work involved and intensity of the competition, and what's going to be required from the athletes. I'm looking at that from the playing team, but also to make sure they're visible in their community, and we're showing from grassroots right through the community in the ACT that there is a pathway directly available to those athletes to come through to a national competition."
NSW Premier League action continued on Wednesday night, and round 13 provided mixed results for the Blaze's two sides.
First-placed South Coast under-23s continued their superb run, securing a clinical 68-36 win over Capital Spirit, while it was a tough night for the Blaze opens, who fell 74-58 to GWS Fury.
One preliminary round remains until the finals series gets under way.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
