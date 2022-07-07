Two young promising Illawarra boxers have been selected to represent NSW at the Under 19 National Youth Titles in Victoria.
Alana Selak and Jack Crutchley, who are both only 16, are part of a youthful NSW contingent competing at the titles at the Whitehorse Club in Burwood East.
Advertisement
Vito Gaudiosi, who is part of the NSW coaching team, said the dedicated pair deserved their opportunity to compete at the nationals, which started on Thursday.
Alana from Cordeaux Heights has been boxing for four years. The St Mary'Star of the Sea College student has had five fights in her short career to date.
Jack from West Dapto has been boxing for eight years. The Dapto High School student has had nine fights and has represented NSW at nationals once before.
"Both kids are extremely dedicated and talented. They deserve their shot," Gaudiosi said.
Both kids are extremely dedicated and talented. They deserve their shot.- Boxing coach Vito Gaudiosi
"They are both very young so this event will give them some much needed experience. I will be interested to see how they go."
The pair, who train out of Crocker's Gym, joined the rest of the NSW team at a pre-nationals camp at Southside Gym within the Sutherland PCYC.
"This camp was a great opportunity for Alana and Jack to mix with their fellow boxers. It was good to see them get that experience," Gaudiosi said.
"At this stage of their boxing careers what they need most is experience and the only way they can get that is by having fights.
"I know they're both keen to test themselves against the best around in their age group. They will get this chance in Victoria at the nationals.
"I wish them the best of luck but am confident they will handle themselves well.
"Regardless of how they go it is important they enjoy the experience and learn from their wins and losses."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website.
Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.