Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Illawarra boxers Alana Selak and Jack Crutchley are competing at the U19 national titles

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated July 7 2022 - 3:31am, first published 12:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FIT: Boxers Jack Crutchley and Alana Selak are competing at the U19 national titles in Victoria. Picture: Robert Peet

Two young promising Illawarra boxers have been selected to represent NSW at the Under 19 National Youth Titles in Victoria.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.