Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Rare waterfall appears in Bundanoon

Updated July 7 2022 - 5:41am, first published 5:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Down the escarpment: Recent rainfall has created a waterfall feature. Picture: Andy Carnahan.

The recent heavy rainfall has created a spectacular scene at the Echo Point lookout in Bundanoon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.