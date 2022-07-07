The recent heavy rainfall has created a spectacular scene at the Echo Point lookout in Bundanoon.
Captured by Andy Carnahan, the rarely seen waterfall down the escarpment into Bundanoon Creek made an appearance.
Dubbed the "Brigadoon Falls", Andy said it was like the mystical Scottish village.
"It only appears briefly ever 100 years."
The waterfall is currently visible from Echo Point lookout at the end of Echo Point Road.
There are several waterfalls in the Southern Highlands that can be visited. They include:
Like Brigadoon the falls won't last forever. Thankfully though Brigadoon will return to Bundanoon on August 6 after it was previously postponed due to rain.
