Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Portland Bay rescue: Newcastle Svitzer Glenrock tugboat called in to help bulk carrier off Royal National Park

SB
By Scott Bevan
Updated July 8 2022 - 3:59am, first published 3:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FOR the first time in three days, the crew of the tugboat Svitzer Glenrock were back on home soil after being part of a dramatic operation in atrocious conditions off the Illawarra to avoid a disaster and tow a stricken ship into port.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SB

Scott Bevan

Writer

Scott Bevan is a senior writer for The Newcastle Herald. He has also worked in radio and television and is the author of six books.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.