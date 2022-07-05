Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

The MV Portland Bay timeline: The rescue mission that saved a stranded cargo ship

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated July 5 2022 - 5:14am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's expected the crew aboard the stricken MV Portland Bay will spend another night at sea but at least its wild two-day horror trip is closer to ending.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.