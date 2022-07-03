Emergency services had to rescue a man at Otford on Saturday night after he tried to cross a flooded causeway on foot.
Paramedics were called to Lady Carrington Road about 7.15pm to reports a man had left his vehicle to cross the flooded causeway and got washed off into the Hacking River.
SES volunteers, police, NSW RFS firefighters and special operations paramedics were involved in the rescue of the man, who was aged in his 30s and had managed to cling onto a tree.
It is understood he was about 30 metres down an embankment.
The man complained of feeling cold and pain, and was taken to Wollongong Hospital in a stable condition.
On Sunday morning, SES Commissioner Carlene York reiterated that people should never enter floodwaters, by vehicle or on foot.
She said the SES had conducted 29 flood rescues in the previous 24 hours, which she labelled as "disappointing".
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
