More destructive weather and another 100mm of rain is expected across the Illawarra on Sunday.
Emergency services were on high alert overnight, with a number of flood rescues necessary, including an overnight rescue at Otford.
The NSW SES received 1300 requests for assistance over the past 24 hours and had to complete plus 26 flood rescues.
Southeasterly winds, sometimes up to 65 km/h in the morning, are expected to cause problems before tending south to southeasterly in the late afternoon.
People in Sydney's south-west already have been told to evacuate, with emergency services warning they could soon be cut off by floodwaters,
What we know so far:
