Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Navy rescues sailors in wild seas off Wollongong coast

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated July 2 2022 - 7:15am, first published 6:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rescue: The Marine Rescue boats Shellharbour (left) and Port Kembla (right) involved in the rescue. Picture: Facebook

The Navy has been called in to rescue two boaters whose vessel capsized in wild seas off the coast of Wollongong.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.