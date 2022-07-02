Navy rescues sailors in wild seas off Wollongong coast

The Navy has been called in to rescue two boaters whose vessel capsized in wild seas off the coast of Wollongong.
The vessel capsized at 1am on Saturday and a search began soon after.
Advertisement
Police, Marine Rescue, Surf Life Saving and NSW Ambulance along with other agencies attempted to locate the boat and occupants.
Search activities increased on Saturday afternoon with agencies conducting searches between Bellambi and North Wollongong.
The two people were ultimately located by a private merchant vessels eight miles due east of Port Kembla.
Nearby HMAS Brisbane deployed a rigid inflatable boat to collect the two people who were clinging to the hull of the vessel.
The two people are in the care of medics on HMAS Brisbane and are being taken to Sydney.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe gale wind warning for waters off the coast of the Illawarra on Sunday as conditions deteriorate and a potential East Coast Low develops.
More to come.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.