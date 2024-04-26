'I remember the noise': Kiama player's long road to recovery after horror injury

The lure of playing with his brothers is spurring on Paul Asquith to return from an horrific leg injury and represent his beloved Kiama Rugby Club once again.
There were fears Asquith would never play again when he broke his tibia and fibula in his left leg on September 3 last year during Kiama's semifinal loss to Avondale.
Play was stopped for almost an hour when Asquith went down in a tackle clutching his leg early in the second half at Ocean Park.
It soon became apparent the injury was very serious, with three ambulances required to stabilise Asquith and then transport him to Wollongong Hospital.
Assistant referee Adam Lysle could be seen holding Asquith's leg and comforting the distraught player.
Asquith's wife and other family members also rushed to the field to comfort the Cows' inspirational skipper.
The Mercury caught up with Asquith last Saturday, fittingly at Ocean Park, where he was helping James Patrick and his coaching staff prepare Kiama for their clash against Shamrocks.
Asquith, his wife Georgia and son Arlo were also at the Woonona park to watch his brothers play for Kiama.
The 30-year-old told this reporter his desire to play with siblings James, Mark and Luke was driving him on to return to the field as soon as possible.
"My brothers are still keen for me to play. They were all there when I did it, two of them were actually on the field with me," Asquith said.
"It's one of those freak accidents, but they understand if I want to play that I can play.
"They were obviously concerned at the time, as were the rest of my family who were at the ground.
"The main reason I'm so keen to play again is to play with all my brothers.
"I do love being around the club and all the players but it's a massive influence for me just to play with my brothers and obviously the club itself.
"I'll be doing everything in my power to make that happen."
Asquith is back walking and jogging but doesn't expect to get back playing any time soon.
"I'm sort of going for little runs and that and seen the physio but I'd say I'm still nowhere near playing," he said.
"It's hard to judge how much longer, but until I can start sprinting, stepping and I'm confident on it, then I won't be playing.
"I broke my tibia and fibula, it was a straight snap. They put a rod through the middle of my shin and right through my tibia and screwed it in on both sides
"And then you're pretty much walking straight away on crutches and in a boot.
"Every case is different, it can be a six-month injury, a couple of people take a few years."
Asquith said he still remembered the moment the injury happened.
"I remember the noise more than anything," he said.
"I also remember all the people that helped me, including Adam [Lysle]. I reached out to Adam afterwards and said thank you. He was there for about 40 minutes holding my leg and supporting it.
"There were also a couple of supporters and family members around me, talking to me and keeping me calm, which was really nice.
"Honestly it wasn't too bad, it was just the waiting which sucked the most."
Asquith though conceded his family were concerned at the time and were still in no rush for the former Australian Sevens player to return to the playing field.
"They were definitely concerned at the time and I think they're not too keen on me getting back too early either," he said.
"But my brothers are still keen for me to play. They were on the field when I did it."
Asquith is also keen to return and play with his brothers.
He also wants to do whatever he can to help Kiama challenge for the title.
"I love the club and more importantly I love the people involved with Kiama rugby," Asquith said.
"When you're around a group of players or a group of people that have the same like minded focus and you're trying to achieve something and you know, the bonus is you get fit doing it and it brings people together.
"It's just all positive, it's fun to be around.
"And it's nice to see a few young blokes from last year and a couple of new guys coming on board and seeing how they progress through Kiama rugby
"I think we've probably got a few that we'd like to hopefully push for higher honours in the next few years as well.
"At the moment I just help the coaching staff mainly helping with the backs.
"I'm trying to put myself in a position to play, but at the moment just doing what I can at training sessions and game days with the backs."
