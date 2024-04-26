Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'I remember the noise': Kiama player's long road to recovery after horror injury

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated April 26 2024 - 6:22pm, first published 5:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Asquith is on the mend after suffering a serious leg injury last September. The 30-year-old is keen to get back playing rugby for his beloved club Kiama as soon as possible.
Paul Asquith is on the mend after suffering a serious leg injury last September. The 30-year-old is keen to get back playing rugby for his beloved club Kiama as soon as possible.

The lure of playing with his brothers is spurring on Paul Asquith to return from an horrific leg injury and represent his beloved Kiama Rugby Club once again.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.