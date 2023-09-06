Illawarra Mercury
Paul Asquith the big winner at Illawarra rugby awards night

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
September 6 2023 - 9:30pm
Injured Kiama captain Paul Asquith has been crowned Illawarra District Rugby Union's player of the year for season 2023.

