Injured Kiama captain Paul Asquith has been crowned Illawarra District Rugby Union's player of the year for season 2023.
The announcement on Wednesday night during the IDRU's annual awards presentation, came just days after Asquith suffered a horrific leg-injury in the Cows qualifying loss to Avondale at Ocean Park on Saturday afternoon.
It was a disappointing end to what had been a tremendous season for the popular Asquith.
The former Australian Sevens centre was a standout as he guided Kiama to their first finals campaign in almost a decade.
Kiama coach James Patrick said after the Avondale loss Asquith was the "heart and soul" of his team.
Patrick praised his captain for his leadership on and off the field and his composure and ability to make the right play in the heat of battle time and time again.
Asquith was closely followed by Mark Brandon, with the Shoahlhaven winger finishing runner-up in the player of the year race.
Brandon's brilliant campaign also saw him crowned the competition's top point scorer and try scorer this season.
His team-mate and Shoals coach Will Miller took home IDRU coach of the year.
In a great night for the reigning premiers Sarah Aldous (Shoalhaven) was named senior volunteer of the year, with Jessica Reti from Campbelltown taking out the junior volunteer of the year award.
Andrew Strode was announced as referee of the year, with Baxter Gregory the junior referee of the year.
Kiama flanker Jack Hobbs was named senior representative player of the year.
The full list of winners:
Player of the Year - Paul Asquith (Kiama)
Runner Up in Player of year - Mark Brandon (Shoalhaven)
Top Points Scorer - Mark Brandon (Shoalhaven)
Top Try Scorer - Mark Brandon (Shoalhaven)
IDRU Coach of the Year -Will Miller (Shoalhaven)
Senior Volunteer of the Year - Sarah Aldous (Shoalhaven)
Junior Volunteer of the Year -Jessica Reti (Campbelltown)
Referee of the Year - Andrew Strode
Junior Referee of the Year - Baxter Gregory
Senior Representative Player of the Year - Jack Hobbs
Under 20 Representative Player of the Year - Not awarded
Senior Country Representative Players: Matori Atunaisa (Kiama), Jack Hobbs
(Kiama), Misiele Sinoti (Tech Waratahs), Taniela Tuipulotu (Tech Waratahs)
Under 20 Country Representative Players: Tanielu Luelusala (Camden)
Womens Waratahs Representative: Emily Lai (University)
IDRU Trophies:
First Grade Minor Premiers: Shoalhaven
Second Grade Minor Premiers: Avondale
Club Championship: Shoalhaven
Halfway Cup: Shoalhaven
John Hayne Interclub Shield: Shoalhaven
Host Club of the Year: Camden
Visiting Club of the Year Kiama
Peter Woods Shield
Talk2MeBro Shield
