Illawarra residents awoke on Saturday to rain, rain and more rain as the wet weather set in.
Over the weekend, the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting heavy rainfall and six-hourly totals of between 80 to 150mm.
There is the potential for an East Coast low to develop later on Sunday or early Monday which would prolong the wet weather into next week.
Click through for photos of how the wet weather closed roads, flooded sports fields and generally turned the region into a bathtub.
