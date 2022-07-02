Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Photos from the Illawarra as heavy rain drenches the region

Updated July 2 2022 - 5:13am, first published 12:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Illawarra residents awoke on Saturday to rain, rain and more rain as the wet weather set in.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.