Southbound lanes of the M1 Princes Motorway at Mount Ousley have been reopened to traffic.
Around 80 people were on site during the closure which will assist Transport for NSW to plan future remedial activities in the area.
"Transport for NSW is closely looking at the data obtained during the investigation and will ensure the community, road users and key stakeholders are advised in advance about any further work or closures needed in the area," a spokesperson said.
"Transport for NSW remains in regular contact and will continue to work with freight operators, recognising the critical role they play to the supply chain."
Transport for NSW thanked road users and the community for their patience while works were carried out.
Earlier
The closure of the southbound lanes of the M1 Princes Motorway at Mount Ousley has been extended an extra hour.
The lanes will now close from 10am to 3pm on Wednesday, to allow for geotechnical and other investigations to be carried out as a result of the recent severe weather, according to Transport for NSW.
Picton Road eastbound will also be closed at the Hume Highway interchange, however, light vehicle access to Wilton Road will be maintained.
"Detailed geotechnical investigations will be carried out to determine the extent of any damage caused by recent heavy rain and allow some preventative repair work to be safely carried out where needed," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said in a statement.
Southbound light vehicles will be directed to use Bulli Pass while heavy vehicles over 4.5 tonnes will be held on the Princes Motorway M1 Southbound carriageway between Bulli Pass and Picton Road interchange for the duration of the closure.
Heavy vehicles needing to use Picton Road will be diverted north on the Hume Highway to Campbelltown, Narellan Road, Appin Road, re-joining the M1 Princes Motorway.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com.
