Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Egg shortages hit major supermarkets as industry battles tough conditions

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated July 15 2022 - 5:07am, first published 4:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eggs-asperated customers cracked as the shortage left them scrambled.

"You gotta win the lottery just to buy a packet of eggs!"

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.