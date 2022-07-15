Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Mount Pleasant ranked among suburbs with fastest rising rents in NSW

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
July 15 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pricey property: Mount Pleasant has the eighth greatest year on year growth in rents. Picture: Anna Warr

Rents in Mount Pleasant have increased by nearly 40 per cent, as renters continue to struggle to find affordable accommodation in the Illawarra and South Coast.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.