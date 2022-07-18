Illawarra Mercury
School COVID controls 'boosted' for first month of Term 3

By Jack Gramenz
Updated July 18 2022 - 3:05am, first published 2:50am
NSW students return to schools, which have improved COVID control methods for the new term.

Isolation periods for people who test positive for COVID-19 should be re-evaluated, but not before the end of an expected winter surge in infections, the NSW premier says.

