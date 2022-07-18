Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

The future of Wollongong's CBD: Is the only way up?

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated July 18 2022 - 7:22am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Under construction: The buildings that will shape the Wollongong skyline.

The apartments that rise from the top of Rawson Street in Wollongong CBD provide panoramic views from the Pacific Ocean to the Illawarra Escarpment.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.