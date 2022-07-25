Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Plans to knock down home to make way for four-storey 'Matisse-inspired' terraces overlooking Loves Bay, Kiama Heights

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 25 2022 - 8:10am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plans lodged: A development application for four terrace dwellings has been lodged with Kiama Council. The design was inspired by the art of French artist Henri Matisse. Picture: DA Statement of Environmental Effects.

Kiama Council will consider a proposal to knock down a house to make way for four multi-storey terrace dwellings that overlook Loves Bay.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.