Kiama Council will consider a proposal to knock down a house to make way for four multi-storey terrace dwellings that overlook Loves Bay.
A development application submitted to the council outlines plans for 4 - 6 Elanora Road, Kiama Heights, which is adjacent to the southern part of the Kiama Coast Walk from Loves Bay.
If the proposal goes ahead, four four-storey terraces will face Elanora Road and will each include a spa and swimming pool.
The estimated cost of the development is more than $4 million.
Under the plans, a common parking space is included in front of the units, and has been designed to sit below the road.
Each unit comprises a street level entry.
Level three contains four living rooms containing living, dining and kitchen as well as a large terrace. It also contains the car park which has direct access to the units.
Level two contains the upper bedroom level for each unit. This consists of two bedrooms and two en suites.
Level one contains the lower bedroom level for each unit, which also has two bedrooms with two en suites.
One of the four units has been designed as accessible, and will include a lift.
According to the application's Statement of Environmental Effects, the form of the building's shape resembles a leaf with three fingers, and was inspired by the art of French artist Henri Matisse.
The development application is on public exhibition until Wednesday, July 27.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
