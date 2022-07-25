Illawarra Mercury
Home/A-League

Wollongong United ready to cause Australia 'cupset'

By Jordan Warren
Updated July 26 2022 - 4:02am, first published July 25 2022 - 1:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ready to go: United coach Billy Tsovolos. Pictures: Anna Warr

With perhaps the biggest game in Billy Tsovolos' short coaching career on Wednesday night, you could forgive the former IPL George Naylor medallist for feeling a little overwhelmed by the occasion, but this is far from the case.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.