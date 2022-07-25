Illawarra Premier League giants Wollongong United will look to continue their magical Australia Cup run this Wednesday in front of their home fans against NPL Victoria powerhouses Green Gully.
Firstly, it is a massive achievement for United to be the first Illawarra Premier League team to qualify for the round of 32 stage of the Cup. You look at the teams that have made it to this stage and there are a few clubs below the elite National Premier League competitions which makes it one of the more open editions of the Cup in its short history.
Green Gully are a strong opponent for United and it will be a difficult task, but United have already rolled big clubs including Dunbar Rovers, St George City and perhaps most notably, current NPL NSW leaders Blacktown City, so they will not fear the challenge.
In a knockout game as it is anywhere in the world, anything can happen. United have gotten to this stage so there is no reason why they cannot go further.
Key players for United such as Mason Versi, Mitsuo Yamada and Seiji Kawakami will have to stand up if they are a chance of progressing through to the final 16 teams. These players will feel comfortable at this level and should thrive in a game where the stakes are so high.
Hopefully we see some good weather this week and that they can get a good crowd at the game which will give United that extra advantage.
United are in good form in the IPL so Billy Tsovolos' side will be feeling as confident as they can be to progress even further.
