Modern near-new retreat

Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2
Privately nestled and wonderfully low-maintenance in design, this spacious home is certain to delight the avid entertainer.
Packed with family-friendly features including three versatile living areas and a leafy level courtyard, it brings high-end contemporary chic together with a prized beachside lifestyle.
Generously sized the dual-level residence is set against a scenic green backdrop.
It features an elegant lounge room with timber floors, linked dining, a cosy separate office, air-conditioning and a double garage.
The sleek snowy-white kitchen boasts stone benchtops and a breakfast island and has direct access to the dining area. This flows via stacking-door to the sheltered rear deck with glass balustrade and fan. It's the ideal space to sit and relax or entertain family and friends.
There are four bedrooms fitted with robes and the master has an ensuite with a two-person showerhead.
Servicing the rest of the family is a full main bath with freestanding tub and twin vanity.
The home, with a double garage, enjoys a premier coastal convenience just moments to local cafe, schools and train station.
It is approximately 1.5km to Bellambi Beach and has easy access to the CBD and Corrimal shops.
Don't miss this ideal opportunity arrange your inspection now.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years.
