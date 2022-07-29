As Corey Wedlock proudly pulls on the green and gold in Birmingham, the Illawarra bowler will have one thought in the back of his head: ''This is for you, dad''.
His father Glen played a huge role in Wedlock's journey to becoming a Commonwealth Games athlete. It's a ride that began nearly two decades ago when Glenn decided to try to introduce his son to lawn bowls.
Wedlock took another couple of years to start playing competitively, but he swiftly fell in love with the sport. Since, the 26-year-old has represented his country on more than 100 occasions, won plenty of silverware across NSW and in the Illawarra. He teamed up with Glen to claim numerous victories, including in the Pairs at last December's South Pacific Bowls Carnival.
While happy with his success, one goal for Wedlock remained - to compete at a Commonwealth Games. But that dream became a reality in June when the Barrack Heights resident was included in the Jackaroos squad for Birmingham.
Unfortunately, that announcement came just weeks after Glen unexpectedly passed away.
"It's been pretty emotional. I put in so much hard work in and it was a goal of mine when I started playing the game," Wedlock said.
"Dad's dream was always to see me represent Australia at a Commonwealth Games - he didn't quite get to see it. Dad got me into the game, he used to travel around everywhere for bowls and footy in the early days. It got to the stage where I had to pick one, and I chose bowls. We used to play together and he was my number one supporter."
Wedlock's Games campaign opener begins on Friday afternoon (AEDT) when he teams up with Aaron Wilson in the Men's Pairs. He is also part of Australia's Men's Fours team.
The Jackroos men's reserve is Warilla-based bowler Jesse Noronha, while fellow local Aaron Teys was an unlucky omission from the final squad.
Veteran Dapto Citizens member Shaun Parnis will also represent Malta in the Men's Triples and Men's Fours, while Warilla's Gary Kelly will compete for Northern Island in the Men's Triples and Men's Singles.
"We've got a great region for bowls, it's very strong. I'm super proud to put on the green and gold, and represent the club, the state and all of the people living in Australia," Wedlock said.
"We're going over there to try to win gold, but Australia's record hasn't been too great over in the UK. But we're definitely the best prepared team that's gone over there for a while. We've had a few UK tours and we've performed well over there, so the team is quite confident we can do well."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
