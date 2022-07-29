The last two weeks have seen more deaths from COVID in the region than the total for the previous two years combined.
Figures from the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District show that for the week ending July 23, 14 deaths were recorded.
The previous week that figure showed 12 Illawarra-Shoalhaven residents had died after contracting COVID.
That makes for a total of 26 deaths, which is in stark comparison to those across all of 2021 and 2020, when a total of 23 people died from COVID-19.
The month of July has also seen a spike in deaths, with 45 recorded, compared to 30 in June, and 20 through May.
Hospitalisations have also increased compared to last month.
Up to the week ending July 23, 194 people were hospitalised in the local health district, compared to 114 for June.
The numbers of those in intensive care had also climbed slightly, from 16 to 20.
"In the last week there was an increase in the number of cases notified, although COVID-19 notifications are likely to underestimate true incidence in the community," the latest NSW Health report stated.
The report also said the peak in cases and hospitalisations was expected mid to late next month.
Across the state PCR testing for COVID-19 has increased, with 247,985 tests reported this week, a 13 per cent increase compared to the previous week.
The number of deaths reported in NSW has also increased compared to the previous month.
To July 23, there were 499 deaths, while June recorded 357.
To help reduce the risk of severe disease from Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariant infections, NSW Health is recommending adults aged between 50 and 64 years receive a winter booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Adults aged 30 to 49 years can also receive a winter booster dose.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
