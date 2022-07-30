Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra League: Butchers cement top spot with win over game De La Salle

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated July 30 2022 - 8:46am, first published 7:26am
HOW GOOD: The minor premiership is Thirroul's to lose after the Butchers saw off De La Salle on Saturday. Picture: Anna Warr

Thirroul have all but sewn up the minor premiership after outlasting De La Salle 30-18 at Gibson Park on Saturday, leaving them a win clear at the top of the ladder with two games to go in the regular season.

Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

