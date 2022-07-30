Illawarra Mercury
Sloan to play bench weapon role against Cowboys

Mitch Jennings
Mitch Jennings
Updated July 30 2022 - 3:48am, first published 3:00am
PRIMED: Tyrell Sloan shapes as a bench weapon for the Dragons on Sunday. Picture: NRL Imagery

Dragons coach Anthony Griffin has ruled out a late reshuffle, saying Moses Mbye will definitely start in the No. 1 jumper, with Tyrell Sloan to be injected from the bench in Sunday's clash with the Cowboys.

