"We really should have finished it off but it's hard with two teams with not a lot to play for and the game was a bit end-to-end in the finish. We had a really fast start and we haven't done that really all season but there was a change in the way the game shifted as soon as we went up 2-0, we got a bit relaxed and let them back into the game when we should have just gone on with it. We lacked a bit of quality in the front-third but fair play to the boys for fighting their way back into the game," he said.