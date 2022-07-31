"It's been phenomenal." That is how outgoing Wollongong Wolves coach Luke Wilkshire described his tenure at the club following his side's entertaining 3-3 draw with Sutherland Sharks on Sunday in the NSW NPL.
The Wolves were looking to send Wilkshire off on a high, with the side out of contention in the finals race and playing a Sharks side destined for a bottom of the ladder finish.
In a game which was the former Socceroos right-back's last, it was fitting that Wolves right-back on the day started the game with an early double. Banri Kanaizumi managed to score two headers within the first 10 minutes, giving the Wolves the best possible start.
The Wolves then put the brakes on and let the Sharks back into the game, with the visitors turning the game on its head just after half-time, going ahead 3-2.
However superstar Leroy Jennings backed-up his two assists in the first half with a goal of his own which squared the ledger.
The match finished 3-3 and post-game, Wilkshire was frustrated with the result but looked back on his time at the Wolves quite fondly.
"We really should have finished it off but it's hard with two teams with not a lot to play for and the game was a bit end-to-end in the finish. We had a really fast start and we haven't done that really all season but there was a change in the way the game shifted as soon as we went up 2-0, we got a bit relaxed and let them back into the game when we should have just gone on with it. We lacked a bit of quality in the front-third but fair play to the boys for fighting their way back into the game," he said.
"To leave my own club of course there is a bit of emotion there. It's been a great ride and I have been very fortunate to be able to work with a lot of good people at this club."
Wilkshire will commence his role as head of youth development at A-League club the Central Coast Mariners next month and he said he is keen to get straight into it.
"I'm not a big fan of rest. I will have a week to myself but then I'm very keen to get prepared for the new season."
I've had four years here which were all very different and I've learnt a lot from it and I will move forward.- Luke Wilkshire
Wilkshire summarised his time as Wolves coach as challenging, especially this season on the pitch, but said he would be forever grateful of the lessons the role has taught him.
"It's been phenomenal. We've achieved some great heights and then we went through a lot of challenges with COVID and then this year has been very disappointing. But that's football. I've had four years here which were all very different and I've learnt a lot from it and I will move forward."
The Wolves will now prepare for their off-season re-build, with Wilkshire's former Socceroos and Sydney FC teammate, David Carney, taking over in 2023.
