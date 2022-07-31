"No one goes and starts a sport thinking that these are the spoils that you're going to achieve. It's about getting in there. All parents of kids who turn up to the pool to swim, or go to basketball or Little Aths, it's purely about them going out there and enjoy something that they love. And if they happen to continue that and get on a professional journey like this, that's next level. And we share that when we're over here in Birmingham with a lot of swimming parents. And We run into parents of other countries and other sports, and we're all the same. We just started with young kids and that's where we've ended up.