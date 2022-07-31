Dragons finals hopes dealt major blow by fast-finishing Cowboys

It may not be the final one, but North Queensland have hammered another nail in St George Illawarra's finals coffin with a 34-8 win at Kogarah on Sunday.
The Dragons were the better side through the first 40 minutes, barring a two-minute lapse that saw them concede tries in consecutive sets, but once again faded badly in the second stanza to concede four unanswered tries in an eventual 26-point shellacking.
It was the continuation of the second half woes that have plagued the Dragons season, Anthony Griffin's side having been out-scored in second stanzas by a combined 104-26 over their past six games.
It leaves them a win adrift of the Roosters and Raiders, and effectively a further loss back due to what is now a -124 differential, with five games to play.
They head to the Shire for a local derby against the high-flying Sharks next week ahead of what shapes as a pivotal showdown with the Raiders in Canberra a week later.
That clash in the capital may be moot should results fall unfavourably next weekend, with the red v faithful facing the very real prospect of another season without finals.
The Dragons made the early running, Ben Hunt almost catching the visitors unaware with a clever chip and chase, with a second raid resulting in a penalty and the first two points to Zac Lomax.
The lead was short-lived, with Jake Drinkwater skipping into space on his side's right edge and finding Kyle Feldt with a brilliant flick pass for the opening try. Valentine Holmes' conversion attempt was waved away, keeping the score 4-2 after 17 minutes.
It was momentary, with Jeremiah Nanai splitting the Dragons defence on halfway in the very next set, finding Drinkwater in support for the second four-pointer.
The Dragons hit back through Jack de Belin, who won the race to a loose ball in the Cowboys in-goal after a favourable deflection off a Hunt off-load. Lomax converted to cut the margin back to two 11 minutes before the break.
The Cowboys enjoyed a mountain of field position through the opening 17 minutes of the second stanza, the pressure telling when Griffin Neame slipped through some flimsy defence to cross under the posts.
It came after Jaydn Su'A was penalised for grabbing a fist full of Luciano Leilua's ponytail to drag him down from behind as he attacked the Dragons line.
The Dragons either ignored or didn't notice a bench directive to take the two points following a penalty in front of the Cowboys' sticks with 16 minutes remaining.
It would have been easy pickings for Lomax, with Hunt instead turning the ball over with an ill-considered flick pass.
It was telling, with Jason Taumalolo skittling the Dragons defence in the ensuing set and dashing 50 metres before being grassed by a brave Moses Mbye.
It was a brief stay, with Nanai crossing on the subsequent play to put the game out of reach at 22-8 with 12 minutes to play.
Holmes put Drinkwater over on the Cowboys next trip up the park to remove all doubt as the margin ballooned to 20 points.
Nanai crossed with six minutes left to extend the margin and see most of the 9517-strong crowd head for the exit prior to fulltime.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
