Wollongong star Emma McKeon secures 12th Commonwealth Games gold medal

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated August 1 2022 - 8:14pm, first published 8:08pm
DELIGHT: Emma McKeon waves to the crowd after winning gold in the 50m women's butterfly final on Tuesday morning (AEDT). Picture: Brunskill/Getty Images

She was challenged all the way, but Emma McKeon surged home to claim gold in the 50m women's butterfly final on Tuesday morning (AEDT).

