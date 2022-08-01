Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Commonwealth Games

Record-breaker Emma McKeon backed to continue dominance at 2024 Paris Olympics

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
August 1 2022 - 6:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOLD STANDARD: Emma McKeon. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

She is now the undisputed Commonwealth Games GOAT athlete, but Emma McKeon's brother David believes that won't sidetrack from her "laser focus" on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Commonwealth Games
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.