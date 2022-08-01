Illawarra Mercury
Dragons forward Jaydn Su'A set to escape suspension for hair pull incident

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
August 1 2022 - 2:25am
FREE TO PLAY: Jaydn Su'A has escaped suspension for his bizarre hair pull incident during Sunday's game. Picture: Matt King/Getty Images

St George Illawarra enforcer Jaydn Su'A has been slapped with a contrary conduct offence, but faces no stint on the sidelines, following his bizarre hair pull on Luciano Leilua in Sunday's defeat to the Cowboys.

