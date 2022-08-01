St George Illawarra enforcer Jaydn Su'A has been slapped with a contrary conduct offence, but faces no stint on the sidelines, following his bizarre hair pull on Luciano Leilua in Sunday's defeat to the Cowboys.
Advertisement
The Dragons were trailing 10-8 in the 54th minute when Leilua found a gap in defence, before Su'A grabbed a handful of ponytail to drag him down from behind close to the Dragons line. As a result, Leiluea coughed up possession, but the referee penalised Su'A for the incident.
It was one of the low points in a frustrating second stanza for the red v, whose finals hopes were dealt a mighty blow in the 34-8 defeat at Kogarah.
Su'A was cited for a contrary conduct offence and, if he pleads guilty, the second rower faces a $1800 fine. However, he is free to line up for the Dragons against the Sharks this weekend.
Cowboys forward Jason Taumalolo was also charged for a shoulder charge during Sunday's game, and faces a $3000 fine with an early plea due it being his second offence of the season.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.