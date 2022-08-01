Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Commonwealth Games

Berry judo talent Tinka Easton clinches gold at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated August 1 2022 - 9:04pm, first published 9:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VICTORY: Berry's Tinka Easton celebrates after claiming gold in the women's judo 52kg final on Tuesday morning (AEDT). Picture: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Tinka Easton has secured her first Commonwealth Games gold medal after coming-from-behind to claim the women's judo 52kg final on Tuesday morning (AEDT).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Commonwealth Games
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.