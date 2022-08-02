Emma McKeon has been pipped at the post by two fellow Aussies in her bid to claim a fifth gold medal in Birmingham on Wednesday morning (AEDT).
The Wollongong swimmer put in a strong showing in the women's 100m freestyle final, but Australian teenager Mollie O'Callaghan held on to claim victory in 52.63, with Shayna Jack picking up silver (52.88) and McKeon bronze (52.94).
It was McKeon's sixth medal of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, having picked up four golds, one silver and a bronze.
"I'm really happy. And I'm happy to do it with these amazing girls, especially Emma," O'Callaghan told Channel Seven.
"She is an absolute idol, so it it really nice to race alongside her this time. And especially Shayna Jack too, coming from from stuff, so I'm very happy."
McKeon was also philosophical after the race, saying it was "incredible".
"We get to push each other, year in and year out. And it ups the standard every time," she told Channel Seven.
"After last year, I needed to keep pushing. And I know all other the world, there will be young ones coming through and I have these two [O'Callaghan and Jack] to race all the time. But I'm still hungry as ever.
"I think that I put into perspective, I probably did better than I should have here as well. So I'm just so stoked to be here and be in the hundred with those girls."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
