Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Commonwealth Games

Kieran Govers praises Kookaburras for gaining early momentum at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
August 2 2022 - 2:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HAPPY DAYS: Wollongong's Flynn Ogilvie celebrates with his teammate after the Kookaburras scored against New Zealand on Tuesday (AEDT). Picture: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Kieran Govers knows what it takes to win gold at a Commonwealth Games.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Commonwealth Games
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.