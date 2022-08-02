South Coast renters hardest hit by surging prices, stagnant wages

South Coast tenants have been the hardest hit in the state by rental increases in recent years, a new analysis has revealed.
Compiled by national housing crisis campaign Everybody's Home, the report uses three years' worth of rental data from SQM Research and coincides with Homelessness Week.
The analysis reveals the regions in each state where renters are hardest hit by surging increases and stagnant wages.
Rent for all homes on the South Coast has jumped a combined average of 13.4 per cent each year since 2019.
And as of July 28, the median rent was $599.91 per week.
As part of the analysis, Everybody's Home cross-referenced wage growth figures for people working in the retail and health care sector.
While rents have soared over the past three years the average wage has done the opposite, increasing by just 2.3 per cent.
Everybody's Home spokesperson, Kate Colvin, said the compounding impact of spiking rents and stagnant wages made for unrealistic living standards, putting people further at risk of homelessness.
"When you combine surging rents with flat wages you put people in a financial vice. For the past three years that vice has been tightening," Ms Colvin said.
"The recent change of Government represents an opportunity for a reset," she added.
"For a decade construction of new social and affordable housing has withered. Now is the time to get moving and give people on low and modest incomes genuine choice."
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
