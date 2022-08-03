Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Barilaro saga smacks of entitlement: editorial

Updated August 3 2022 - 8:05am, first published 7:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

To be more than fair to Premier Dominic Perrottet, the chain of events surrounding John Barilaro's ill-fated - and ill-advised - appointment as a senior trade commissioner to the Americas, based in New York on a salary package of about $500,000 a year, began when his predecessor, Gladys Berejiklian, was still heading the state.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.