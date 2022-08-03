Barilaro saga smacks of entitlement: editorial

The political dogs had begun to bark months before Mr Barilaro was announced as the New York appointee on June 17 this year. Mr Perrottet had ample time to take control of the issue. Having Mr Ayres fall on his sword may staunch the blood flow for the short term, but the Labor opposition, and the Greens on the crossbench, are determined to maintain the pressure. Even if the original appointment process had not been stopped - and Mr Barilaro appointed in a second, re-opened process - his selection would still raise legitimate questions.