Several people have escaped uninjured after a roof collapsed at a Thirroul gym on Wednesday afternoon.
Work was being done on the roof, and it is understood about six to seven people were inside the gym at the time.
No one was injured nor trapped, and paramedics were not called.
However, firefighters and police attended.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
