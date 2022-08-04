Illawarra Mercury
No one injured after Thirroul gym roof collapses

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated August 4 2022 - 12:22am, first published 12:20am
The scene on Wednesday afternoon. Picture: Mike McDermid

Several people have escaped uninjured after a roof collapsed at a Thirroul gym on Wednesday afternoon.

