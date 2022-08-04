'I'm terrified': Wollongong mum's unusual plan to secure rental housing

Amelia May Nott is a single mum with two kids, two jobs, two cats and a bearded dragon - and a fixed term lease that's coming to an end.
In the Illawarra's existing rental climate the 37-year-old admits she's terrified.
"I have no animosity towards my landlord, he notified me two months ago, but that doesn't make the situation any easier," Ms Nott said.
"Saving money and paying rent is just not feasible."
Instead, the woman who understands both sides of the housing affordability debate is channeling her energies to finding a positive solution.
Ms Nott is looking for another single parent in the same situation.
"I'm tired of being the applicant who gets pushed down the list because businesses and home owners are not interested in keeping local families here.
"If there any single parents out there who are feeling the pinch of the cost of living like I am, but want to maintain living here in our area, I have a proposal: let's pool our resources and rent together."
Right now, that is her primary mission, but once that's sorted she believes there is scope to build an agency along these lines.
"I'm willing to look into creating something for like-minded people facing the housing crisis alone.
"It's time like these that we should have each others' backs."
Ms Nott appreciates the seriousness of such an undertaking but believes the need is real.
IRT runs a cohousing model for older women, Jasmine Grove at Kanahooka, however the eight, one-bedroom villas are specifically for women over-55.
"The public housing list is immense and I really can't see how home ownership is affordable anymore without a double income," Ms Nott said. "That's why I want people to connect."
Having moved to the area from the ACT in 2015, Ms Nott moved house a number of times before finding her current rental in Woonona.
That was in 2020, after her marriage broke down and as the pandemic took hold, and even then Ms Nott applied for 19 properties before signing a lease.
She knows the situation is worse now.
The yoga teacher, who also works behind the bar at the Scarborough and Wombarra Bowling Club, is adamant her children need a sense of stability.
And that's why she's keen to maintain the links within the community she lived in for the past seven years in Wollongong's northern suburbs.
"When I signed this lease it was meant to be for five years but things change, I understand that," Ms Nott said.
"But for the community to thrive, we need affordable housing. And maybe this experience is giving me the opportunity to give back."
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
