Wollongong is one of the chosen locations to explore offshore wind energy generation.
Federal Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen announced the six proposed regions on Friday morning.
As well as the Pacific Ocean off the Illawarra, the Hunter coastline will be another region.
In the Bass Strait, locations off northern Tasmania and Gippsland have been identified. The other two regions are the Southern Ocean region off Portland in Victoria and the Indian Ocean region off Perth.
Public consultation the Bass Strait site off Gippsland is under way, with details of the rolling out of the other five regions to be announced shortly.
Mr Bowen said the offshore wind farms had the potential to create a large amount of energy.
"We have some of the best wind resources in the world - just one rotation of one offshore wind turbine provides as much energy as an average rooftop solar installation generates in one day," Mr Bowen said.
Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes said she had raised with Mr Bowen how suitable the Illawarra was for an offshore wind sector.
"This is exciting news for the Illawarra," Ms Byrnes said.
"The fact that the Illawarra is one of the first six regions in the country demonstrates not only the potential of the region's natural resources to help deliver renewable energy, but it is an opportunity for the region to build a new industry while powering existing ones."
In terms of job creation, Mr Bowen said an Australian offshore wind industry could create between 3000 and 8000 jobs a year.
"The world's climate emergency is Australia's regional jobs opportunity and offshore wind is just one example," he said.
"Unlocking the offshore wind industry is an exciting new chapter for Australia and we want to build a platform of community collaboration and support around it.
"This new industry will provide opportunities to reduce emissions and fast track job and economic development opportunities for regional Australia particularly in clean energy generation and manufacturing."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
