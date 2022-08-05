Mass power blackout in the Illawarra's southern suburbs

A substantial area of the Illawarra's southern suburbs are without power.
The Endeavour Energy website is showing outages at suburbs including Mt Warrigal, Barrack Heights, Oak Flats and Shellharbour.
Advertisement
The centre of the outage appears to be the Barrack Heights-Mt Warrigal area where more than 50 streets are affected.
The outage is affected hundreds of residents and it is also understood to have caused the blackout of traffic lights along Lake Entrance Road.
Live Traffic is reporting the traffic lights are out at the intersection of Lake Entrance Road and College Avenue.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.