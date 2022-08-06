Folk music icon and much-loved Australian entertainer Judith Durham has died aged 79.
Durham made her first recording at 19 and later achieved worldwide fame as lead singer of The Seekers after joining the group in 1963.
The trio became the first Australian group to achieve major chart and sales success in the United Kingdom and United States, eventually selling 50 million records.
Durham embarked on a solo career in 1968 but recorded with The Seekers again in the 1990s.
In 2015, she was honoured as Victorian of the Year.
Durham, OAM, died in a Melbourne hospital on Friday, Universal Music said in a statement.
The following statement was made on Saturday evening:
It is with overwhelming sadness that Musicoast Pty. Ltd. and Universal Music Australia announce the death of international music legend Judith Durham, aged 79.
After a brief stay in the Alfred Hospital, Judith was admitted to Palliative Care on Friday 5 August, where she passed away peacefully that evening. Her death was a result of complications from a long-standing chronic lung disease.
Australian Associated Press
