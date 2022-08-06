Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

The Seekers lead singer Judith Durham dies, aged 79

Updated August 6 2022 - 8:30am, first published 8:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Durham, lead singer of The Seekers, has died at age 79. (Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS)

Folk music icon and much-loved Australian entertainer Judith Durham has died aged 79.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.