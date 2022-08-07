The long-running saga of a new suburb at Kembla Grange

More than two years after it was first floated, the plan to rename part of Kembla Grange rolls on.
Wollongong City Council raised the idea back in March 2020, due to Kembla Grange and other West Dapto area suburbs growing too big.
Ultimately, it was only decided to go with a name change for the western part of Kembla Grange, which was proposed to be known as Stream Hill.
At Monday night's council meeting, councillors will vote on the next stage in the route to creating a suburb called Stream Hill.
A report before council recommended lodging a submission to the Geographical Names Board taking into account issues raised during the board's public exhibition period.
A total of 57 submissions were received, 39 of which objected to the renaming.
A key issue raised against the name Stream Hill was the belief that a Dharawal name would be more appropriate.
The name "Murringah" (a Dharawal word for coal) was initially given as an option but council was advised some members of the Aboriginal community may find the word offensive.
Other objectors said they purchased land in Kembla Grange and not "Stream Hill".
An objection to the boundaries has seen a change, moving the properties north of Reddalls Road into the existing Kembla Grange suburb.
Another boundary change will see the property of Stream Hill added into the suburb it inspired.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
